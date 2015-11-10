I code it

使用graphviz绘制流程图（2015版）

2015年11月10日更新 在实践中，我又发现了一些graphviz的有趣的特性，比如时序图rank以及图片节点等。在这里一并更新。

前言

日常的开发工作中，为代码添加注释是代码可维护性的一个重要方面，但是仅仅提供注释是不够的，特别是当系统功能越来越复杂，涉及到的模块越来越多的时候，仅仅靠代码就很难从宏观的层次去理解。因此我们需要图例的支持，图例不仅仅包含功能之间的交互，也可以包含复杂的数据结构的示意图，数据流向等。

但是，常用的UML建模工具，如Visio等都略显复杂，且体积庞大。对于开发人员，特别是后台开发人员来说，命令行，脚本才是最友好的，而图形界面会很大程度的限制开发效率。相对于鼠标，键盘才是开发人员最好的朋友。

graphviz简介

本文介绍一个高效而简洁的绘图工具graphvizgraphviz是贝尔实验室开发的一个开源的工具包，它使用一个特定的DSL(领域特定语言): dot作为脚本语言，然后使用布局引擎来解析此脚本，并完成自动布局。graphviz提供丰富的导出格式，如常用的图片格式，SVG，PDF格式等。

graphviz中包含了众多的布局器：

  • dot 默认布局方式，主要用于有向图
  • neato 基于spring-model(又称force-based)算法
  • twopi 径向布局
  • circo 圆环布局
  • fdp 用于无向图

graphviz的设计初衷是对有向图/无向图等进行自动布局，开发人员使用dot脚本定义图形元素，然后选择算法进行布局，最终导出结果。

首先，在dot脚本中定义图的顶点和边，顶点和边都具有各自的属性，比如形状，颜色，填充模式，字体，样式等。然后使用合适的布局算法进行布局。布局算法除了绘制各个顶点和边之外，需要尽可能的将顶点均匀的分布在画布上，并且尽可能的减少边的交叉(如果交叉过多，就很难看清楚顶点之间的关系了)。所以使用graphviz的一般流程为：

  • 定义一个图，并向图中添加需要的顶点和边
  • 为顶点和边添加样式
  • 使用布局引擎进行绘制

一旦熟悉这种开发模式，就可以快速的将你的想法绘制出来。配合一个良好的编辑器(vim/emacs)等，可以极大的提高开发效率，与常见的GUI应用的所见即所得模式对应，此模式称为所思即所得。比如在我的机器上，使用Sublime Text 编辑dot脚本，然后将F7/Cmd-B映射为调用dot引擎去绘制当前脚本，并打开一个新的窗口来显示运行结果：

workspace

对于开发人员而言，经常会用到的图形绘制可能包括：函数调用关系，一个复杂的数据结构，系统的模块组成，抽象语法树等。

基础知识

graphviz包含3中元素，顶点。每个元素都可以具有各自的属性，用来定义字体，样式，颜色，形状等。下面是一些简单的示例，可以帮助我们快速的了解graphviz的基本用法。

第一个graphviz图

比如，要绘制一个有向图，包含4个节点a,b,c,d。其中a指向bbc指向d。可以定义下列脚本：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

digraph abc{
  a;
  b;
  c;
  d;
 
  a -> b;
  b -> d;
  c -> d;
}

使用dot布局方式，绘制出来的效果如下：

dot-simple

默认的顶点中的文字为定义顶点变量的名称，形状为椭圆。边的默认样式为黑色实线箭头，我们可以在脚本中做一下修改，将顶点改为方形，边改为虚线

定义顶点和边的样式

digraph的花括号内，添加顶点和边的新定义：

1
2

node [shape="record"];
edge [style="dashed"];

则绘制的效果如下：

dot-simple2

进一步修改顶点和边样式

进一步，我们将顶点a的颜色改为淡绿色，并将cd的边改为红色，脚本如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13

digraph abc{
  node [shape="record"];
  edge [style="dashed"];
   
  a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
  b;
  c;
  d;
   
  a -> b;
  b -> d;
  c -> d [color="red"];
}

绘制的结果如下：

dot-simple3

应当注意到，顶点和边都接受属性的定义，形式为在顶点和边的定义之后加上一个由方括号括起来的key-value列表，每个key-value对由逗号隔开。如果图中顶点和边采用统一的风格，则可以在图定义的首部定义node, edge的属性。比如上图中，定义所有的顶点为方框，所有的边为虚线，在具体的顶点和边之后定义的属性将覆盖此全局属性。如特定与a的绿色，cd的边的红色。

以图片为节点

除了颜色，节点还可以使用图片。不过需要注意的是，在使用图片作为节点的时候，需要将本来的形状设置为none，并且将label置为空字符串，避免出现文字对图片的干扰。

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13

digraph abc{
  node [shape="record"];
  edge [style="dashed"];
   
  a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
  b;
  c [shape="none", image="logos/browser-icon-chrome-resized.png", label=""];
  d;
   
  a -> b;
  b -> d;
  c -> d [color="red"];
}

image-node

子图的绘制

graphviz支持子图，即图中的部分节点和边相对对立(软件的模块划分经常如此)。比如，我们可以将顶点c和d归为一个子图：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19

digraph abc{

  node [shape="record"];
  edge [style="dashed"];
   
  a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
  b;
 
    subgraph cluster_cd{
      label="c and d";
      bgcolor="mintcream";
      c;
      d;
    }
 
  a -> b;
  b -> d;
  c -> d [color="red"];
}

cd划分到cluster_cd这个子图中，标签为c and d,并添加背景色，以方便与主图区分开，绘制结果如下：

cluster

应该注意的是，子图的名称必须以cluster开头，否则graphviz无法设别。

数据结构的可视化

实际开发中，经常要用到的是对复杂数据结构的描述，graphviz提供完善的机制来绘制此类图形。

一个hash表的数据结构

比如一个hash表的内容，可能具有下列结构：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18

struct st_hash_type {
    int (*compare) ();
    int (*hash) ();
};

struct st_table_entry {
    unsigned int hash;
    char *key;
    char *record;
    st_table_entry *next;
};

struct st_table {
    struct st_hash_type *type;
    int num_bins; /* slot count */
    int num_entries; /* total number of entries */
    struct st_table_entry **bins; /* slot */
};
绘制hash表的数据结构

从代码上看，由于结构体存在引用关系，不够清晰，如果层次较多，则很难以记住各个结构之间的关系，我们可以通过下图来更清楚的展示：

hash-datastruct

脚本如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17

digraph st2{
  fontname = "Verdana";
  fontsize = 10;
  rankdir=TB;
  
  node [fontname = "Verdana", fontsize = 10, color="skyblue", shape="record"];
  
  edge [fontname = "Verdana", fontsize = 10, color="crimson", style="solid"];
  
  st_hash_type [label="{<head>st_hash_type|(*compare)|(*hash)}"];
  st_table_entry [label="{<head>st_table_entry|hash|key|record|<next>next}"];
  st_table [label="{st_table|<type>type|num_bins|num_entries|<bins>bins}"];
  
  st_table:bins -> st_table_entry:head;
  st_table:type -> st_hash_type:head;
  st_table_entry:next -> st_table_entry:head [style="dashed", color="forestgreen"];
}

应该注意到，在顶点的形状为record的时候，label属性的语法比较奇怪，但是使用起来非常灵活。比如，用竖线”|”隔开的串会在绘制出来的节点中展现为一条分隔符。用<>括起来的串称为锚点，当一个节点具有多个锚点的时候，这个特性会非常有用，比如节点st_tabletype属性指向st_hash_type，第4个属性指向st_table_entry等，都是通过锚点来实现的。

我们发现，使用默认的dot布局后，绿色的这条边覆盖了数据结构st_table_entry，并不美观，因此可以使用别的布局方式来重新布局，如使用circo算法：

circo

则可以得到更加合理的布局结果。

hash表的实例

另外，这个hash表的一个实例如下：

hash-instance

脚本如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42

digraph st{
  fontname = "Verdana";
  fontsize = 10;
  rankdir = LR;
  rotate = 90;
  
  node [ shape="record", width=.1, height=.1];
  node [fontname = "Verdana", fontsize = 10, color="skyblue", shape="record"];
  
  edge [fontname = "Verdana", fontsize = 10, color="crimson", style="solid"];
  node [shape="plaintext"];
  
  st_table [label=<
      <table border="0" cellborder="1" cellspacing="0" align="left">
      <tr>
      <td>st_table</td>
      </tr>
      <tr>
      <td>num_bins=5</td>
      </tr>
      <tr>
      <td>num_entries=3</td>
      </tr>
      <tr>
      <td port="bins">bins</td>
      </tr>
      </table>
  >];
  
  node [shape="record"];
  num_bins [label=" <b1> | <b2> | <b3> | <b4> | <b5> ", height=2];
  node[ width=2 ];
  
  entry_1 [label="{<e>st_table_entry|<next>next}"];
  entry_2 [label="{<e>st_table_entry|<next>null}"];
  entry_3 [label="{<e>st_table_entry|<next>null}"];
  
  st_table:bins -> num_bins:b1;
  num_bins:b1 -> entry_1:e;
  entry_1:next -> entry_2:e;
  num_bins:b3 -> entry_3:e;
}

上例中可以看到，节点的label属性支持类似于HTML语言中的TABLE形式的定义，通过行列的数目来定义节点的形状，从而使得节点的组成更加灵活。

软件模块组成图

Apache httpd 模块关系

httpd

在实际的开发中，随着系统功能的完善，软件整体的结构会越来越复杂，通常开发人员会将软件划分为可理解的多个子模块，各个子模块通过协作，完成各种各样的需求。

下面有个例子，是某软件设计时的一个草稿：

idp

IDP支持层为一个相对独立的子系统，其中包括如数据库管理器，配置信息管理器等模块，另外为了提供更大的灵活性，将很多其他的模块抽取出来作为外部模块，而支持层提供一个模块管理器，来负责加载/卸载这些外部的模块集合。

这些模块间的关系较为复杂，并且有部分模块关系密切，应归类为一个子系统中，上图对应的dot脚本为：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36

digraph idp_modules{

  rankdir = TB;
  fontname = "Microsoft YaHei";
  fontsize = 12;
  
  node [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 12, shape = "record" ];
  edge [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 12 ];
  
      subgraph cluster_sl{
          label="IDP支持层";
          bgcolor="mintcream";
          node [shape="Mrecord", color="skyblue", style="filled"];
          network_mgr [label="网络管理器"];
          log_mgr [label="日志管理器"];
          module_mgr [label="模块管理器"];
          conf_mgr [label="配置管理器"];
          db_mgr [label="数据库管理器"];
      };
  
      subgraph cluster_md{
          label="可插拔模块集";
          bgcolor="lightcyan";
          node [color="chartreuse2", style="filled"];
          mod_dev [label="开发支持模块"];
          mod_dm [label="数据建模模块"];
          mod_dp [label="部署发布模块"];
      };
  
  mod_dp -> mod_dev [label="依赖..."];
  mod_dp -> mod_dm [label="依赖..."];
  mod_dp -> module_mgr [label="安装...", color="yellowgreen", arrowhead="none"];
  mod_dev -> mod_dm [label="依赖..."];
  mod_dev -> module_mgr [label="安装...", color="yellowgreen", arrowhead="none"];
  mod_dm -> module_mgr [label="安装...", color="yellowgreen", arrowhead="none"];
}

状态图

有限自动机示意图

fsm

上图是一个简易有限自动机，接受aa结尾的任意长度的串。其脚本定义如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

digraph automata_0 {
  size = "8.5, 11";
  fontname = "Microsoft YaHei";
  fontsize = 10;
  
  node [shape = circle, fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 10];
  edge [fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 10];
  
  0 [ style = filled, color=lightgrey ];
  2 [ shape = doublecircle ];
  
  0 -> 2 [ label = "a " ];
  0 -> 1 [ label = "other " ];
  1 -> 2 [ label = "a " ];
  1 -> 1 [ label = "other " ];
  2 -> 2 [ label = "a " ];
  2 -> 1 [ label = "other " ];
  
  "Machine: a" [ shape = plaintext ];
}

形状值为plaintext的表示不用绘制边框，仅展示纯文本内容，这个在绘图中，绘制指示性的文本时很有用，如上图中的Machine: a

OSGi中模块的生命周期图

OSGi中，模块具有生命周期，从安装到卸载，可能的状态具有已安装，已就绪，正在启动，已启动，正在停止，已卸载等。如下图所示：

osgi

对应的脚本如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27

digraph module_lc{
  rankdir=TB;
  fontname = "Microsoft YaHei";
  fontsize = 12;
  
  node [fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 12, shape = "Mrecord", color="skyblue", style="filled"];
  edge [fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 12, color="darkgreen" ];
  
  installed [label="已安装状态"];
  resolved [label="已就绪状态"];
  uninstalled [label="已卸载状态"];
  starting [label="正在启动"];
  active [label="已激活(运行)状态"];
  stopping [label="正在停止"];
  start [label="", shape="circle", width=0.5, fixedsize=true, style="filled", color="black"];
  
  start -> installed [label="安装"];
  installed -> uninstalled [label="卸载"];
  installed -> resolved [label="准备"];
  installed -> installed [label="更新"];
  resolved -> installed [label="更新"];
  resolved -> uninstalled [label="卸载"];
  resolved -> starting [label="启动"];
  starting -> active [label=""];
  active -> stopping [label="停止"];
  stopping -> resolved [label=""];
}

其他实例

一棵简单的抽象语法树(AST)

表达式 (3+4)*5 在编译时期，会形成一棵语法树，一边在计算时，先计算3+4的值，最后与5相乘。

ast-calc

对应的脚本如下：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16

digraph ast{
  fontname = "Microsoft YaHei";
  fontsize = 10;
  
  node [shape = circle, fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 10];
  edge [fontname = "Microsoft YaHei", fontsize = 10];
  node [shape="plaintext"];
  
  mul [label="mul(*)"];
  add [label="add(+)"];
  
  add -> 3
  add -> 4;
  mul -> add;
  mul -> 5;
}

简单的UML类图

下面是一简单的UML类图，DogCat都是Animal的子类，DogCat同属一个包，且有可能有联系(0..n)

uml

脚本：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

digraph G{
  
  fontname = "Courier New"
  fontsize = 10
  
  node [ fontname = "Courier New", fontsize = 10, shape = "record" ];
  edge [ fontname = "Courier New", fontsize = 10 ];
  
  Animal [ label = "{Animal |+ name : String\l+ age : int\l|+ die() : void\l}" ];
  
      subgraph clusterAnimalImpl{
          bgcolor="yellow"
          Dog [ label = "{Dog||+ bark() : void\l}" ];
          Cat [ label = "{Cat||+ meow() : void\l}" ];
      };
  
  edge [ arrowhead = "empty" ];
  
  Dog->Animal;
  Cat->Animal;
  Dog->Cat [arrowhead="none", label="0..*"];
}

状态图

status-chart

脚本：

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25

digraph finite_state_machine {
  rankdir = LR;
  size = "8,5"
  
  node [shape = doublecircle];
  
  LR_0 LR_3 LR_4 LR_8;
  
  node [shape = circle];
  
  LR_0 -> LR_2 [ label = "SS(B)" ];
  LR_0 -> LR_1 [ label = "SS(S)" ];
  LR_1 -> LR_3 [ label = "S($end)" ];
  LR_2 -> LR_6 [ label = "SS(b)" ];
  LR_2 -> LR_5 [ label = "SS(a)" ];
  LR_2 -> LR_4 [ label = "S(A)" ];
  LR_5 -> LR_7 [ label = "S(b)" ];
  LR_5 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
  LR_6 -> LR_6 [ label = "S(b)" ];
  LR_6 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
  LR_7 -> LR_8 [ label = "S(b)" ];
  LR_7 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
  LR_8 -> LR_6 [ label = "S(b)" ];
  LR_8 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
}

时序图

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33

digraph G {
    rankdir="LR";
    node[shape="point", width=0, height=0];
    edge[arrowhead="none", style="dashed"]

    {
        rank="same";
        edge[style="solided"];
        LC[shape="plaintext"];
        LC -> step00 -> step01 -> step02 -> step03 -> step04 -> step05;
    }

    {
        rank="same";
        edge[style="solided"];
        Agency[shape="plaintext"];
        Agency -> step10 -> step11 -> step12 -> step13 -> step14 -> step15;
    }

    {
        rank="same";
        edge[style="solided"];
        Agent[shape="plaintext"];
        Agent -> step20 -> step21 -> step22 -> step23 -> step24 -> step25;
    }

    step00 -> step10 [label="sends email new custumer", arrowhead="normal"];
    step11 -> step01 [label="declines", arrowhead="normal"];
    step12 -> step02 [label="accepts", arrowhead="normal"];
    step13 -> step23 [label="forward to", arrowhead="normal"];
    step24 -> step14;
    step14 -> step04 [arrowhead="normal"];
}

rankdir="LR"表示，布局从左L到右R。可以看到，在代码中有{}括起来的部分。

1
2
3
4
5
6

{
    rank="same";
    edge[style="solided"];
    Agency[shape="plaintext"];
    Agency -> step10 -> step11 -> step12 -> step13 -> step14 -> step15;
}

每一个rank="same"的block中的所有节点都会在同一条线上。我们设置了所有的线为虚线，但是在该block中，将线改为solided

seq

附录

事实上，从dot的语法及上述的示例中，很容易看出，dot脚本很容易被其他语言生成。比如，使用一些简单的数据库查询就可以生成数据库中的ER图的dot脚本。

如果你追求高效的开发速度，并希望快速的将自己的想法画出来，那么graphviz是一个很不错的选择。

当然，graphviz也有一定的局限，比如绘制时序图(序列图)就很难实现。graphviz的节点出现在画布上的位置事实上是不确定的，依赖于所使用的布局算法，而不是在脚本中出现的位置，这可能使刚开始接触graphviz的开发人员有点不适应。graphviz的强项在于自动布局，当图中的顶点和边的数目变得很多的时候，才能很好的体会这一特性的好处：

complex

比如上图，或者较上图更复杂的图，如果采用手工绘制显然是不可能的，只能通过graphviz提供的自动布局引擎来完成。如果仅用于展示模块间的关系，子模块与子模块间通信的方式，模块的逻辑位置等，graphviz完全可以胜任，但是如果图中对象的物理位置必须是准确的，如节点A必须位于左上角，节点B必须与A相邻等特性，使用graphviz则很难做到。毕竟，它的强项是自动布局，事实上，所有的节点对与布局引擎而言，权重在初始时都是相同的，只是在渲染之后，节点的大小，形状等特性才会影响权重。

本文只是初步介绍了graphviz的简单应用，如图的定义，顶点/边的属性定义，如果运行等，事实上还有很多的属性，如画布的大小，字体的选择，颜色列表等，大家可以通过graphviz的官网来找到更详细的资料。

文中的代码都已经在Github上。

