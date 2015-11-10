使用graphviz绘制流程图（2015版）

2015年11月10日更新
在实践中，我又发现了一些
graphviz的有趣的特性，比如
时序图，
rank以及
图片节点等。在这里一并更新。
前言
日常的开发工作中，为代码添加注释是代码可维护性的一个重要方面，但是仅仅提供注释是不够的，特别是当系统功能越来越复杂，涉及到的模块越来越多的时候，仅仅靠代码就很难从宏观的层次去理解。因此我们需要图例的支持，图例不仅仅包含功能之间的交互，也可以包含复杂的数据结构的示意图，数据流向等。
但是，常用的UML建模工具，如
Visio等都略显复杂，且体积庞大。对于开发人员，特别是后台开发人员来说，命令行，脚本才是最友好的，而图形界面会很大程度的限制开发效率。相对于鼠标，键盘才是开发人员最好的朋友。
graphviz简介
本文介绍一个高效而简洁的绘图工具
graphviz。
graphviz是贝尔实验室开发的一个开源的工具包，它使用一个特定的
DSL(领域特定语言):
dot作为脚本语言，然后使用布局引擎来解析此脚本，并完成自动布局。
graphviz提供丰富的导出格式，如常用的图片格式，SVG，PDF格式等。
graphviz中包含了众多的布局器：
dot 默认布局方式，主要用于有向图
neato 基于spring-model(又称force-based)算法
twopi 径向布局
circo 圆环布局
fdp 用于无向图
graphviz的设计初衷是对
有向图/无向图等进行自动布局，开发人员使用dot脚本定义图形元素，然后选择算法进行布局，最终导出结果。
首先，在dot脚本中定义图的顶点和边，顶点和边都具有各自的属性，比如形状，颜色，填充模式，字体，样式等。然后使用合适的布局算法进行布局。布局算法除了绘制各个顶点和边之外，需要尽可能的将顶点均匀的分布在画布上，并且尽可能的减少边的交叉(如果交叉过多，就很难看清楚顶点之间的关系了)。所以使用
graphviz的一般流程为：
定义一个图，并向图中添加需要的顶点和边
为顶点和边添加样式
使用布局引擎进行绘制
一旦熟悉这种开发模式，就可以快速的将你的想法绘制出来。配合一个良好的编辑器(vim/emacs)等，可以极大的提高开发效率，与常见的GUI应用的所见即所得模式对应，此模式称为所思即所得。比如在我的机器上，使用Sublime Text 编辑
dot脚本，然后将
F7/Cmd-B映射为调用
dot引擎去绘制当前脚本，并打开一个新的窗口来显示运行结果：
对于开发人员而言，经常会用到的图形绘制可能包括：函数调用关系，一个复杂的数据结构，系统的模块组成，抽象语法树等。
基础知识
graphviz包含3中元素，
图，
顶点和
边。每个元素都可以具有各自的属性，用来定义字体，样式，颜色，形状等。下面是一些简单的示例，可以帮助我们快速的了解graphviz的基本用法。
第一个graphviz图
比如，要绘制一个有向图，包含4个节点
a,b,c,d。其中
a指向
b，
b和
c指向
d。可以定义下列脚本：
digraph abc{
a;
b;
c;
d;
a -> b;
b -> d;
c -> d;
}
使用
dot布局方式，绘制出来的效果如下：
默认的顶点中的文字为定义顶点变量的名称，形状为椭圆。边的默认样式为黑色实线箭头，我们可以在脚本中做一下修改，将顶点改为
方形，边改为
虚线。
定义顶点和边的样式
在
digraph的花括号内，添加顶点和边的新定义：
node [shape="record"];
edge [style="dashed"];
则绘制的效果如下：
进一步修改顶点和边样式
进一步，我们将顶点
a的颜色改为
淡绿色，并将
c到
d的边改为
红色，脚本如下：
digraph abc{
node [shape="record"];
edge [style="dashed"];
a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
b;
c;
d;
a -> b;
b -> d;
c -> d [color="red"];
}
绘制的结果如下：
应当注意到，顶点和边都接受属性的定义，形式为在顶点和边的定义之后加上一个由方括号括起来的
key-value列表，每个
key-value对由逗号隔开。如果图中顶点和边采用统一的风格，则可以在图定义的首部定义
node,
edge的属性。比如上图中，定义所有的顶点为方框，所有的边为虚线，在具体的顶点和边之后定义的属性将覆盖此全局属性。如特定与
a的绿色，
c到
d的边的红色。
以图片为节点
除了颜色，节点还可以使用图片。不过需要注意的是，在使用图片作为节点的时候，需要将本来的形状设置为
none，并且将
label置为空字符串，避免出现文字对图片的干扰。
digraph abc{
node [shape="record"];
edge [style="dashed"];
a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
b;
c [shape="none", image="logos/browser-icon-chrome-resized.png", label=""];
d;
a -> b;
b -> d;
c -> d [color="red"];
}
子图的绘制
graphviz支持子图，即图中的部分节点和边相对对立(软件的模块划分经常如此)。比如，我们可以将顶点c和d归为一个子图：
digraph abc{
node [shape="record"];
edge [style="dashed"];
a [style="filled", color="black", fillcolor="chartreuse"];
b;
subgraph cluster_cd{
label="c and d";
bgcolor="mintcream";
c;
d;
}
a -> b;
b -> d;
c -> d [color="red"];
}
将
c和
d划分到
cluster_cd这个子图中，标签为
c and d,并添加背景色，以方便与主图区分开，绘制结果如下：
应该注意的是，子图的名称必须以
cluster开头，否则
graphviz无法设别。
数据结构的可视化
实际开发中，经常要用到的是对复杂数据结构的描述，
graphviz提供完善的机制来绘制此类图形。
一个hash表的数据结构
比如一个hash表的内容，可能具有下列结构：
struct st_hash_type {
int ( * compare ) ();
int ( * hash ) ();
};
struct st_table_entry {
unsigned int hash ;
char * key ;
char * record ;
st_table_entry * next ;
};
struct st_table {
struct st_hash_type * type ;
int num_bins ; /* slot count */
int num_entries ; /* total number of entries */
struct st_table_entry ** bins ; /* slot */
};
绘制hash表的数据结构
从代码上看，由于结构体存在引用关系，不够清晰，如果层次较多，则很难以记住各个结构之间的关系，我们可以通过下图来更清楚的展示：
脚本如下：
digraph st2 {
fontname = "Verdana" ;
fontsize = 10 ;
rankdir = TB ;
node [ fontname = "Verdana" , fontsize = 10 , color = "skyblue" , shape = "record" ];
edge [ fontname = "Verdana" , fontsize = 10 , color = "crimson" , style = "solid" ];
st_hash_type [ label = "{<head>st_hash_type|(*compare)|(*hash)}" ];
st_table_entry [ label = "{<head>st_table_entry|hash|key|record|<next>next}" ];
st_table [ label = "{st_table|<type>type|num_bins|num_entries|<bins>bins}" ];
st_table: bins -> st_table_entry : head ;
st_table: type -> st_hash_type : head ;
st_table_entry: next -> st_table_entry : head [ style = "dashed" , color = "forestgreen" ];
}
应该注意到，在顶点的形状为
record的时候，
label属性的语法比较奇怪，但是使用起来非常灵活。比如，用竖线”|”隔开的串会在绘制出来的节点中展现为一条分隔符。用
<>括起来的串称为锚点，当一个节点具有多个锚点的时候，这个特性会非常有用，比如节点
st_table的
type属性指向
st_hash_type，第4个属性指向
st_table_entry等，都是通过锚点来实现的。
我们发现，使用默认的
dot布局后，绿色的这条边覆盖了数据结构
st_table_entry，并不美观，因此可以使用别的布局方式来重新布局，如使用
circo算法：
则可以得到更加合理的布局结果。
hash表的实例
另外，这个hash表的一个实例如下：
脚本如下：
fontname = "Verdana" ;
fontsize = 10 ;
rankdir = LR ;
rotate = 90 ;
node [ shape = "record" , width = .1 , height = .1 ];
node [ fontname = "Verdana" , fontsize = 10 , color = "skyblue" , shape = "record" ];
edge [ fontname = "Verdana" , fontsize = 10 , color = "crimson" , style = "solid" ];
node [ shape = "plaintext" ];
st_table [ label =<
< table border = "0" cellborder = "1" cellspacing = "0" align = "left" >
< tr >
< td > st_table </ td >
</ tr >
< tr >
< td > num_bins = 5 </ td >
</ tr >
< tr >
< td > num_entries = 3 </ td >
</ tr >
< tr >
< td port = "bins" > bins </ td >
</ tr >
</ table >
> ];
node [ shape = "record" ];
num_bins [ label = " <b1> | <b2> | <b3> | <b4> | <b5> " , height = 2 ];
node [ width = 2 ];
entry_1 [ label = "{<e>st_table_entry|<next>next}" ];
entry_2 [ label = "{<e>st_table_entry|<next>null}" ];
entry_3 [ label = "{<e>st_table_entry|<next>null}" ];
st_table: bins -> num_bins : b1 ;
num_bins: b1 -> entry_1 : e ;
entry_1: next -> entry_2 : e ;
num_bins: b3 -> entry_3 : e ;
}
上例中可以看到，节点的
label属性支持类似于
HTML语言中的TABLE形式的定义，通过行列的数目来定义节点的形状，从而使得节点的组成更加灵活。
软件模块组成图
Apache httpd 模块关系
在实际的开发中，随着系统功能的完善，软件整体的结构会越来越复杂，通常开发人员会将软件划分为可理解的多个子模块，各个子模块通过协作，完成各种各样的需求。
下面有个例子，是某软件设计时的一个草稿：
IDP支持层为一个相对独立的子系统，其中包括如数据库管理器，配置信息管理器等模块，另外为了提供更大的灵活性，将很多其他的模块抽取出来作为外部模块，而支持层提供一个模块管理器，来负责加载/卸载这些外部的模块集合。
这些模块间的关系较为复杂，并且有部分模块关系密切，应归类为一个子系统中，上图对应的
dot脚本为：
rankdir = TB ;
fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" ;
fontsize = 12 ;
node [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 12 , shape = "record" ];
edge [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 12 ];
subgraph cluster_sl {
label = "IDP支持层" ;
bgcolor = "mintcream" ;
node [ shape = "Mrecord" , color = "skyblue" , style = "filled" ];
network_mgr [ label = "网络管理器" ];
log_mgr [ label = "日志管理器" ];
module_mgr [ label = "模块管理器" ];
conf_mgr [ label = "配置管理器" ];
db_mgr [ label = "数据库管理器" ];
};
subgraph cluster_md {
label = "可插拔模块集" ;
bgcolor = "lightcyan" ;
node [ color = "chartreuse2" , style = "filled" ];
mod_dev [ label = "开发支持模块" ];
mod_dm [ label = "数据建模模块" ];
mod_dp [ label = "部署发布模块" ];
};
mod_dp -> mod_dev [ label = "依赖..." ];
mod_dp -> mod_dm [ label = "依赖..." ];
mod_dp -> module_mgr [ label = "安装..." , color = "yellowgreen" , arrowhead = "none" ];
mod_dev -> mod_dm [ label = "依赖..." ];
mod_dev -> module_mgr [ label = "安装..." , color = "yellowgreen" , arrowhead = "none" ];
mod_dm -> module_mgr [ label = "安装..." , color = "yellowgreen" , arrowhead = "none" ];
}
状态图
有限自动机示意图
上图是一个简易有限自动机，接受
a及
a结尾的任意长度的串。其脚本定义如下：
形状值为plaintext的表示不用绘制边框，仅展示纯文本内容，这个在绘图中，绘制指示性的文本时很有用，如上图中的
Machine: a。
OSGi中模块的生命周期图
OSGi中，模块具有生命周期，从安装到卸载，可能的状态具有已安装，已就绪，正在启动，已启动，正在停止，已卸载等。如下图所示：
对应的脚本如下：
digraph module_lc {
rankdir = TB ;
fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" ;
fontsize = 12 ;
node [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 12 , shape = "Mrecord" , color = "skyblue" , style = "filled" ];
edge [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 12 , color = "darkgreen" ];
installed [ label = "已安装状态" ];
resolved [ label = "已就绪状态" ];
uninstalled [ label = "已卸载状态" ];
starting [ label = "正在启动" ];
active [ label = "已激活(运行)状态" ];
stopping [ label = "正在停止" ];
start [ label = "" , shape = "circle" , width = 0.5 , fixedsize = true , style = "filled" , color = "black" ];
start -> installed [ label = "安装" ];
installed -> uninstalled [ label = "卸载" ];
installed -> resolved [ label = "准备" ];
installed -> installed [ label = "更新" ];
resolved -> installed [ label = "更新" ];
resolved -> uninstalled [ label = "卸载" ];
resolved -> starting [ label = "启动" ];
starting -> active [ label = "" ];
active -> stopping [ label = "停止" ];
stopping -> resolved [ label = "" ];
}
其他实例
一棵简单的抽象语法树(AST)
表达式
(3+4)*5 在编译时期，会形成一棵语法树，一边在计算时，先计算
3+4的值，最后与5相乘。
对应的脚本如下：
digraph ast {
fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" ;
fontsize = 10 ;
node [ shape = circle , fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 10 ];
edge [ fontname = "Microsoft YaHei" , fontsize = 10 ];
node [ shape = "plaintext" ];
mul [ label = "mul(*)" ];
add [ label = "add(+)" ];
add -> 3
add -> 4 ;
mul -> add ;
mul -> 5 ;
}
简单的UML类图
下面是一简单的UML类图，
Dog和
Cat都是
Animal的子类，
Dog和
Cat同属一个包，且有可能有联系
(0..n)。
脚本：
digraph G {
fontname = "Courier New"
fontsize = 10
node [ fontname = "Courier New" , fontsize = 10 , shape = "record" ];
edge [ fontname = "Courier New" , fontsize = 10 ];
Animal [ label = "{Animal |+ name : String\l+ age : int\l|+ die() : void\l}" ];
subgraph clusterAnimalImpl {
bgcolor = "yellow"
Dog [ label = "{Dog||+ bark() : void\l}" ];
Cat [ label = "{Cat||+ meow() : void\l}" ];
};
edge [ arrowhead = "empty" ];
Dog -> Animal ;
Cat -> Animal ;
Dog -> Cat [ arrowhead = "none" , label = "0..*" ];
}
状态图
脚本：
digraph finite_state_machine {
rankdir = LR ;
size = "8,5"
node [ shape = doublecircle ];
LR_0 LR_3 LR_4 LR_8 ;
node [ shape = circle ];
LR_0 -> LR_2 [ label = "SS(B)" ];
LR_0 -> LR_1 [ label = "SS(S)" ];
LR_1 -> LR_3 [ label = "S($end)" ];
LR_2 -> LR_6 [ label = "SS(b)" ];
LR_2 -> LR_5 [ label = "SS(a)" ];
LR_2 -> LR_4 [ label = "S(A)" ];
LR_5 -> LR_7 [ label = "S(b)" ];
LR_5 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
LR_6 -> LR_6 [ label = "S(b)" ];
LR_6 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
LR_7 -> LR_8 [ label = "S(b)" ];
LR_7 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
LR_8 -> LR_6 [ label = "S(b)" ];
LR_8 -> LR_5 [ label = "S(a)" ];
}
时序图
33
digraph G {
rankdir = "LR" ;
node [ shape = "point" , width = 0 , height = 0 ];
edge [ arrowhead = "none" , style = "dashed" ]
{
rank = "same" ;
edge [ style = "solided" ];
LC [ shape = "plaintext" ];
LC -> step00 -> step01 -> step02 -> step03 -> step04 -> step05 ;
}
{
rank = "same" ;
edge [ style = "solided" ];
Agency [ shape = "plaintext" ];
Agency -> step10 -> step11 -> step12 -> step13 -> step14 -> step15 ;
}
{
rank = "same" ;
edge [ style = "solided" ];
Agent [ shape = "plaintext" ];
Agent -> step20 -> step21 -> step22 -> step23 -> step24 -> step25 ;
}
step00 -> step10 [ label = "sends email new custumer" , arrowhead = "normal" ];
step11 -> step01 [ label = "declines" , arrowhead = "normal" ];
step12 -> step02 [ label = "accepts" , arrowhead = "normal" ];
step13 -> step23 [ label = "forward to" , arrowhead = "normal" ];
step24 -> step14 ;
step14 -> step04 [ arrowhead = "normal" ];
}
rankdir="LR"表示，布局从左
L到右
R。可以看到，在代码中有
{}括起来的部分。
rank = "same" ;
edge [ style = "solided" ];
Agency [ shape = "plaintext" ];
Agency -> step10 -> step11 -> step12 -> step13 -> step14 -> step15 ;
}
每一个
rank="same"的block中的所有节点都会在同一条线上。我们设置了所有的线为虚线，但是在该block中，将线改为
solided。
附录
事实上，从
dot的语法及上述的示例中，很容易看出，dot脚本很容易被其他语言生成。比如，使用一些简单的数据库查询就可以生成数据库中的ER图的dot脚本。
如果你追求高效的开发速度，并希望快速的将自己的想法画出来，那么
graphviz是一个很不错的选择。
当然，
graphviz也有一定的局限，比如绘制时序图(序列图)就很难实现。
graphviz的节点出现在画布上的位置事实上是不确定的，依赖于所使用的布局算法，而不是在脚本中出现的位置，这可能使刚开始接触
graphviz的开发人员有点不适应。
graphviz的强项在于自动布局，当图中的顶点和边的数目变得很多的时候，才能很好的体会这一特性的好处：
比如上图，或者较上图更复杂的图，如果采用手工绘制显然是不可能的，只能通过
graphviz提供的自动布局引擎来完成。如果仅用于展示模块间的关系，子模块与子模块间通信的方式，模块的逻辑位置等，
graphviz完全可以胜任，但是如果图中对象的物理位置必须是准确的，如节点A必须位于左上角，节点B必须与A相邻等特性，使用
graphviz则很难做到。毕竟，它的强项是自动布局，事实上，所有的节点对与布局引擎而言，权重在初始时都是相同的，只是在渲染之后，节点的大小，形状等特性才会影响权重。
本文只是初步介绍了
graphviz的简单应用，如图的定义，顶点/边的属性定义，如果运行等，事实上还有很多的属性，如画布的大小，字体的选择，颜色列表等，大家可以通过
graphviz的官网来找到更详细的资料。
文中的代码都已经在
Github上。