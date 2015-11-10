使用graphviz绘制流程图（2015版）

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33

digraph G { rankdir = "LR" ; node [ shape = "point" , width = 0 , height = 0 ]; edge [ arrowhead = "none" , style = "dashed" ] { rank = "same" ; edge [ style = "solided" ]; LC [ shape = "plaintext" ]; LC -> step00 -> step01 -> step02 -> step03 -> step04 -> step05 ; } { rank = "same" ; edge [ style = "solided" ]; Agency [ shape = "plaintext" ]; Agency -> step10 -> step11 -> step12 -> step13 -> step14 -> step15 ; } { rank = "same" ; edge [ style = "solided" ]; Agent [ shape = "plaintext" ]; Agent -> step20 -> step21 -> step22 -> step23 -> step24 -> step25 ; } step00 -> step10 [ label = "sends email new custumer" , arrowhead = "normal" ]; step11 -> step01 [ label = "declines" , arrowhead = "normal" ]; step12 -> step02 [ label = "accepts" , arrowhead = "normal" ]; step13 -> step23 [ label = "forward to" , arrowhead = "normal" ]; step24 -> step14 ; step14 -> step04 [ arrowhead = "normal" ]; }