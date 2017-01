实施领域驱动设计的正确姿势

Feature: Find employee by skills

As a staffing manager

I want to find employee by skills

So that I know whether we have the staff or we need to hire new ones

Background: persona

Given we have the following employees:

| name | currentProject | role | skills |

| Juntao | Consulting | Dev | Java,Ruby |

| Yanyu | Beach | Dev | Ruby |

| Jiawei | Beach | Dev | Java,Ruby |

| Momo | Beach | Dev | Python |

Scenario: Search by skills

Given I have a project which require "Ruby" as language

When I search staff by skill

Then I should get the following names:

| Yanyu |

| Jiawei |